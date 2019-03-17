Anne Epting LEXINGTON Anne Epting, 69, of Lexington, South Carolina passed away March 14, 2019. She was born on December 6, 1949 in Columbia, South Carolina to John F. Beall, Jr. and Mildred (Drennan) Beall. Anne was a longtime member of Lexington United Methodist Church and spent 33 years working in the nursery. Anne is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bobby; sons, Oren Eugene "Gene" Epting, II (Charity) and Christopher Wayne Epting (Amy); daughter, Bonnie Renee Shealy (Tim); sister, Johnnie Sue Hinson; brother, Paul Allen Beall (Linda); grandchildren, Kersten Epting, Melissa Epting, Cheyenne Epting, Christopher Epting, Jr., Adrianna Fagan, Phillip Epting, Blake Toole, and Chance Shealy. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Lexington United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Woodridge Memorial Park. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Mar. 17, 2019