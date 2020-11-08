1/1
Anne Golash
1934 - 2020
Anne Lucille Davison Golash
October 5, 1934 - October 21, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Anne Lucille Davison Golash, 86, of Lexington, wife of Raymond William Golash, Jr, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020.
Born October 5, 1934 in the Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Julia Esposito Davison. When Anne married, she spent her early years working in the insurance industry. As she and Ray began a family she chose to devote her time as a homemaker and caring for their children. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who instilled the love of family to everyone she met. She also had a love for shopping, especially for her family. She was a wonderful Christian lady and was a member of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church.
In addition to her husband of 66 years, Anne is survived by a daughter, Coral Anne McCord (Phillip) of Gilbert; a son, Christopher Golash (Johnisa) of Greeneville, TN; two grandchildren, Anne Marie McGee (Christopher) of Lexington and Garren Golash of Greeneville, TN. She is also survived by many extended family members and loving friends.
In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by a brother, William Davison.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, October 22nd at Thompson Funeral Home Lexington Chapel. A private family burial was held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Monday, October 26th.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials may do so to Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210, Attn: St. Vincent de Paul Society, 803 465 1644.
Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington assisted the Golash Family.



Published in The State on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
