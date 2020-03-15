Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Moody. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Mayfield Moody IRMO Anne Mayfield Moody, age 91, died Friday, March 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Born in Columbia on December 5, 1928, Mrs. Moody was the daughter of the late David Thomas and Estelle Goers Mayfield. She was a graduate of University High School and a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church, where she enjoyed Oasis and Anna's Tea. She was a former member of the Eastern Star and Southside Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. Anne previously worked in administrative and secretarial positions in the juvenile court system, state government, education, and banking. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Surviving are her sons, Dwight T. Moody (Bobbie Gail) of Edgewater, FL and Larry D. Moody (Sherry) of Lexington; grandchildren, Denise Folsom, Beth, David and Anne Moody, Leslie Barlow, and Laurie Cutlip; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William L. Moody; brother, William D. Mayfield; and sisters, Faye M. Dreher and Nondis M. Stroud. Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics, 1276 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201; or the Midlands Special Needs Foundation, P. O. Box 2641, Lexington, S. C. 29071. Memories may be shared at

