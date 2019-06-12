Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Pleasants Krickel. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Pleasants Dyer Krickel COLUMBIA - Anne Pleasants Dyer Krickel passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 from natural causes. She was born at home in the middle of a snowstorm on February 4, 1923, in Ridgetop, Tennessee, near Nashville. She was the youngest daughter of Isabel Temple Shackford Dyer (later Waterfield) and Gustavus Walker Dyer, an author, speaker, economist, and professor at Vanderbilt University, where Dyer Hall was named in his honor and memory. She did her undergraduate work at Middle Tennessee State University, and received a master's degree in English from George Peabody College for Teachers (now part of Vanderbilt University.) She worked for a number of years for the State-Record Company in the news library. She was predeceased by five siblings, and is survived by her son August Krickel, of Columbia, and many nieces and nephews around the country. Per her request, there will be no formal service or memorial; it was her wish that her ashes be scattered at a place that was special to her, and a private observance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Congaree National Park, or to the local theatre group of one's choice. Correspondence may be sent to her son at P. O. Box 50812, Columbia, SC 29250. Please sign the online guest book by visiting

Anne Pleasants Dyer Krickel COLUMBIA - Anne Pleasants Dyer Krickel passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 from natural causes. She was born at home in the middle of a snowstorm on February 4, 1923, in Ridgetop, Tennessee, near Nashville. She was the youngest daughter of Isabel Temple Shackford Dyer (later Waterfield) and Gustavus Walker Dyer, an author, speaker, economist, and professor at Vanderbilt University, where Dyer Hall was named in his honor and memory. She did her undergraduate work at Middle Tennessee State University, and received a master's degree in English from George Peabody College for Teachers (now part of Vanderbilt University.) She worked for a number of years for the State-Record Company in the news library. She was predeceased by five siblings, and is survived by her son August Krickel, of Columbia, and many nieces and nephews around the country. Per her request, there will be no formal service or memorial; it was her wish that her ashes be scattered at a place that was special to her, and a private observance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Congaree National Park, or to the local theatre group of one's choice. Correspondence may be sent to her son at P. O. Box 50812, Columbia, SC 29250. Please sign the online guest book by visiting www.moseleyfuneralservice.com Published in The State on June 12, 2019

