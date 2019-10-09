Anne Ray Sutcliffe BEAUFORT - Anne Ray Sutcliffe, 82, widow of John M. Sutcliffe, of Beaufort, SC, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Woodridge Memorial Park Cemetery in Lexington, SC. Anne was born in Orangeburg, SC on October 2, 1937, the daughter of the late, Kate (Courtney) Ray and George W. Ray. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg, SC and past member of the Order of the Eastern Stars. Survivors include: three daughters: Martha Clark; Kathy Lyday; and Rene Sutcliffe; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The State on Oct. 9, 2019