Anne Zubek Sas COLUMBIA - Anne Zubek Sas went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, March 24, 2019. Anne called Columbia, SC home since 1965 but was born in Port, Moody British Columbia on December 25 1922. Anne the eldest of five, was predeceased by her parents Peter and Mary Zubek along with sisters Nellie and Helen and brother Steve. Survived by sister Katherine. Soon after 1939 Anne joined the Women's Royal Canadian Service and worked in the Intelligence branch in Halifax, Nova Scotia. During the war she was transferred to Alaska and worked under a naval Captain. Anne was a super athlete and during her service she performed in the Royal Canadian Naval Aquacade doing synchronized swimming and high diving. After 1945 when Anne was honorably discharged she took advantage of her learning opportunities and trained for a degree in physical education. She taught PE in several communities before becoming supervisor at the Deaf & Blind School in Vancouver, British Columbia. During her free time in Vancouver Anne continued her education at a local private college University of Washington and eventually married her professor Dr. Anthony Sas. The Sas family lived in college towns of Massachusetts, Maryland and Virginia before settling in Columbia, South Carolina where Tony taught at University of South Carolina. Anne attended college every place she lived eventually earning her degree in elementary education and taught in Columbia, South Carolina. She also had the distinction of operating the first professional health studio in Harrisonburg, Virginia, when Tony taught at Madison College. Anne & Tony's treasured son, Nicholas was born in Baltimore and was the joy of her life. Nicholas and wife, Dr. Mary H. Sas have given her four beautiful granddaughter's, Stefanie, Kristin, Katie and Diana. All of which have followed the family tradition and received a college education. Stefanie Lane has also given Anne three beautiful great granddaughter's that loved and cherished her. Anne was an avid church goer and few and far between were the Sunday mornings when she was not seated in here chosen spot at Incarnation Lutheran Church. Anne actively participated in the life of the church where she met many lifelong dear friends. Anne says about Incarnation, "I love my church and seeing Jesus above the altar when I enter the church is one of the happiest times of my week". Anne was a member of the Incarnation Quilters, a WELCA member and a church bridge player. Anne had a beautiful spirit and a strong will to live and is living eternally with the Lord. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 am Thursday March 28, 2019 at Incarnation Lutheran Church, 3005 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205. Please sign the online guest book at

914 Meeting St.

West Columbia , SC 29169

