Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Swanson. View Sign

Anne R. Swanson COLUMBIA The funeral service for Anne R. Swanson, 88, of Columbia, will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063. The family will see friends at church 2:00-2:50 p.m. at the church. The interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Anne was born August 9, 1930 in Trenton, SC to the late Lucius A. Roof and Felicia Moss Roof. She was a longtime member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Anne was a Registered Nurse for many years, the Honorary President General National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century and was also a member of many Genealogical Societies. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Doug throughout the United States. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Surviving are loving husband of 68 years, Doug; son, Douglas N. Swanson, Jr. (Janice) of Lexington; brother, Alvin R. Roof (Jan) and Victor R. Rood (Maxine) of Lexington; grandchildren, Stephen Swanson (Ashley) and Hope Swanson; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Carter and Hailey Swanson. Memorials may be made to Riverland Hills Baptist Church. On-line condolences may be sent to

Anne R. Swanson COLUMBIA The funeral service for Anne R. Swanson, 88, of Columbia, will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063. The family will see friends at church 2:00-2:50 p.m. at the church. The interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Anne was born August 9, 1930 in Trenton, SC to the late Lucius A. Roof and Felicia Moss Roof. She was a longtime member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Anne was a Registered Nurse for many years, the Honorary President General National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century and was also a member of many Genealogical Societies. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Doug throughout the United States. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Surviving are loving husband of 68 years, Doug; son, Douglas N. Swanson, Jr. (Janice) of Lexington; brother, Alvin R. Roof (Jan) and Victor R. Rood (Maxine) of Lexington; grandchildren, Stephen Swanson (Ashley) and Hope Swanson; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Carter and Hailey Swanson. Memorials may be made to Riverland Hills Baptist Church. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close