Anne R. Swanson COLUMBIA The funeral service for Anne R. Swanson, 88, of Columbia, will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063. The family will see friends at church 2:00-2:50 p.m. at the church. The interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Anne was born August 9, 1930 in Trenton, SC to the late Lucius A. Roof and Felicia Moss Roof. She was a longtime member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Anne was a Registered Nurse for many years, the Honorary President General National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century and was also a member of many Genealogical Societies. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Doug throughout the United States. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Surviving are loving husband of 68 years, Doug; son, Douglas N. Swanson, Jr. (Janice) of Lexington; brother, Alvin R. Roof (Jan) and Victor R. Rood (Maxine) of Lexington; grandchildren, Stephen Swanson (Ashley) and Hope Swanson; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Carter and Hailey Swanson. Memorials may be made to Riverland Hills Baptist Church. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2019