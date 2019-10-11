Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Womack. View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Womack SUMTER - Anne Kate Dury Womack, 101, passed away on October 6, 2019 at Covenant Place in Sumter, SC. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Rev. John Hallman will officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 1:00 PM, 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 DeKalb Street, Camden, SC, 29020 or the . Mrs. Womack was a native of Nashville, Tennessee. She graduated from the Peabody Demonstration School and attended Peabody College. She lived in Camden, South Carolina for 64 years before moving to Morningside of Sumter where she resided for the last 3 years. Mrs. Womack moved to Covenant Place in August. Mrs. Womack served as director of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church Kindergarten from 1953 to 1978. She was a member of the Auxiliary Board of the Kershaw County Medical Center, serving as chairman of the Scholarship Committee, and of the Kirkover Hills Garden Club. Mrs. Womack was the oldest member of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church. She had many interests through the years. She enjoyed collecting stamps, growing and arranging flowers, bird watching, playing Duplicate bridge, watercolor painting, going to Holden Beach, NC, with her children and grandchildren and traveling with her husband and friends. Mrs. Womack was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James Marshall Womack and her parents, Carl and Annie Burton Dury. She is survived by a son, J. Marshall Womack (Betty) of Statesboro, Georgia and a daughter, Patricia Roberts (Allen) of Matthews, North Carolina; one grandson, Jay Womack (Beverly) of Boone, NC; and three granddaughters: Suzannah Womack of Asheville, NC; Elizabeth Gern (Carl ) of South Hamilton, MA; Susan Dinlocker (John) of Lake Wylie, SC, and 8 great grandchildren. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting

