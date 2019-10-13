Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annetta Beckley. View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home- Lugoff-Elgin Chapel - Lugoff 1139 Jefferson Davis Highway (US Highway 1 South) Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-438-3419 Send Flowers Obituary

Annetta Beckley ELGIN - Funeral services for Annetta Louise Cole Beckley, 90, of Elgin, SC, will be held Tuesday at 10:00AM, October 15, 2019, at Harvest Baptist Church. Pastor Bill Dulaney will officiate. Burial will follow at 12:00PM in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229. The family will receive friends Monday, October 14, 2019 from 7:00PM 8:30PM at Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel. Memorials may be made to Harvest Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 281 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff, SC 29078. Annetta, widow of her high school sweetheart, James L. "Jim" Beckley, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. Annetta was born in Liberty Center in Wells County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Elza and Emma Bearl Cole. She was retired from the Duke Power Company. Annetta was 1st violin for the Gas City High School orchestra and a founding member of New Hope Baptist Church in Gas City, Indiana, where she started the children's church ministry and vacation bible school. Annetta was an amateur artist who gave a multitude of paintings to family and family friends. She was famous for her family pizza recipe and Christmas rock candy. Annetta always loved to read and study her bible. She was currently a member of the Harvest Baptist Church in Lugoff, SC. Annetta is survived by her daughter, Brenda Rothauser (Jerry) of Fishers, IN; sons, Stan Beckley (Becky) of Elgin, SC, Jim Beckley (Karen) of Palatine, IL; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and "2 on the way"; brother, Ralph Cole of Luling, LA. Besides her parents and husband, Annetta was predeceased by her 3 sisters, Dorethea Sutton, Florence Cole and Mary Poulson; and a brother, John Cole. Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Beckley family at

