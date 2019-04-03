Annette Asbill GILBERT - Annette Asbill, youngest of seven children born to Ward and Bessie Asbill, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Annette previously worked for Lexington School District One, the Town of Gilbert and Lexington County Sheriff's Dept. as a Crossing Guard. Annette enjoyed reading, watching scary movies and loved her pets. She fought a courageous battle with cancer for almost five years. Left to cherish her memory is her partner, Rocky Driggers; brothers, Buck and Ray (Kay) Asbill; sisters, Mary Gonzales and Margaret (Harold) Roland. She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Virginia Getsinger and brother, Fris Asbill. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Annette was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 3, 2019