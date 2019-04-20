Annette L. Birchmore LEXINGTON - Annette L. Birchmore, 77, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born June 11, 1941 in Warrenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late George and Ethel Mitchum. Ms. Annette worked at Allied Chemical and retired after 36 years. She loved going to Bingo and to Harrahs. Survivors include her daughters Rhonda Birchmore, Karen Long (Lee), Donna Long; son Randy Birchmore (Paula); 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brothers Leo Mitchum (Elaine), David Mitchum (Robin); sisters Margaret Kennerly, Betty Mainprize (Dennis); former husband Bud Birchmore; and sister-in-law Gloria Mitchum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Edward and Alvin Mitchum; sisters Bessie Hurt, and Jessie Kyzer. The family would like friends to come celebrate Ms. Annette's life 2 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 20, 2019