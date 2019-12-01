Annette Elizabeth Walker HILTON HEAD ISLAND - Annette Elizabeth Walker, 75, died at home on Hilton Head Island from a heart attack November 17. She was the eldest daughter of a prominent Walkertown, North Carolina family. For over forty years she was an advocate of public education, serving as a teacher and administrator at schools in North and South Carolina. Following retirement from a career in education, she lived in Abu Dhabi on the Persian/Arabian Gulf where she was involved in golf, fitness, falcons, and camels. A decade ago she returned to Hilton Head Island and was active in travel, boating, yoga, and golf. She volunteered with the Turtle Trackers, Coastal Discovery Museum, Audubon Society, Heritage Farm, and the Concours d'Elegance. She is survived by her husband Kent Sidel, her sister Dr. Susan Walker of Larkspur, Colorado, and her brother John Walker of Walkertown, North Carolina. All Saints Episcopal Church on Hilton Head Island will host a service on December 11 at 3:30. She would welcome your presence. In lieu of flowers please remember an organization of your choice. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Dec. 1, 2019