Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM www.fblex.org and choose Watch Live

Annette "Ann" Bolt Whaley LEXINGTON Ann, age 77, was born March 24, 1943 and went to be with her Savior on April 18, 2020. She passed away at Agape Hospice House in Lexington, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack William Bolt and is survived by her mother, Carmeta Upchurch Bolt. Ann is survived by her husband of more than 57 years, Benjamin Franklin Whaley, Jr., & "Frank" daughter, Michele Whaley Trewhella (Paul); son, Wells Franklin Whaley (Adrienne); grandchildren, Chesley Trewhella Farnham (David), Ashley Trewhella Rabon (Charles), Valerie Trewhella Bost (Cody), Brandon Paul Trewhella, Bennett Wells Whaley, Jackson David Althen and William Harrison Althen. Ann is also survived by her brother, Jack William Bolt, Jr. (Vicki); sister, Johnie Bolt Smith and nieces and nephew. Ann and Frank enjoyed a wonderful marriage, blessed by the Lord. Their years together were filled with love and fun adventures. They traveled extensively and enjoyed many fun hobbies together, such as: snow skiing, golf, Clemson football, auto racing, motorcycles, tennis, sailing, and RVing throughout the United States. She worked alongside Frank in their family business, the Whaley Foodservice, for many years. Ann served and loved her whole family so well! Her husband and children cherished her, and her grandchildren adored their "Nana" and treasure many precious memories with her. Ann's greatest love was her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed studying God's Word and participating in Bible studies. She enjoyed serving in many ways at her church, First Baptist of Lexington. Ann displayed a great love for people and was quick to help those in need. Two ministries that were dearest to her were Focus on the Family and Samaritan's Purse. A celebration of life service will be live streamed from First Baptist Church of Lexington at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Go to

