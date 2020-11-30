1/1
Annie Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Mae Paige Bell
September 23, 2020 - November 27, 2020
Ridge Spring, South Carolina - Annie Mae Paige Bell peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, November 27, 2020. Annie Mae was the last of 11 children born to the late Frank and Annie Williams Paige. She attended the Aiken County schools and was married the late Leonard Bell, Sr. of Ridge Spring, SC for 49 years. She was the Mother of six children, Linda Bell Abney (deceased), Leonard Bell, Jr., Joyce Bell Winkler (Rev. Preston Winkler), Marvin Bell (Cheryl Bell), Sherie Bell, and Cynthia Bell-Faulks (David).
A private celebration of her life will be held for family and friends with burial at the Jerusalem Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a celebration flower garden will established on the Bell family property located at 1151 Whispering Pine Road, Ridge Spring, SC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home Inc
412 Merritt St
Ridge Spring, SC 29129
(803) 685-5120
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Ms. Bell. She was such a sweet and wonderful lady. I am so blessed to have had the opportunity to know her. You are all in my thoughts and I pray for your strength as you go through this difficult time. GOD Bless each and every one of you.
Fontella Martin
November 29, 2020
Mrs. Bell was an outstanding woman that was full of wisdom and knowledge. She had a lovely smile and a hospitable heart. We will miss her greatly. Our love and prayers go out to the Bell family. Leon and Lois Bright
Lo eon and Lois Bright
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved