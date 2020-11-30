Annie Mae Paige Bell

September 23, 2020 - November 27, 2020

Ridge Spring, South Carolina - Annie Mae Paige Bell peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, November 27, 2020. Annie Mae was the last of 11 children born to the late Frank and Annie Williams Paige. She attended the Aiken County schools and was married the late Leonard Bell, Sr. of Ridge Spring, SC for 49 years. She was the Mother of six children, Linda Bell Abney (deceased), Leonard Bell, Jr., Joyce Bell Winkler (Rev. Preston Winkler), Marvin Bell (Cheryl Bell), Sherie Bell, and Cynthia Bell-Faulks (David).

A private celebration of her life will be held for family and friends with burial at the Jerusalem Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a celebration flower garden will established on the Bell family property located at 1151 Whispering Pine Road, Ridge Spring, SC.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store