Annie B. Brown HOPKINS - Funeral Services for Anne B. Brown will be held 12 noon Thursday, March 7,2019 at St. James Baptist Church(Hopkins) with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Ms. Brown will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service. There will be a public visitation on Wednesday, March 6,2019 from 4-8pm at the Garners Ferry Road Chapel. Services have been entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home. She is survived by her siblings,Joseph( Lessie) Brown, Sarah (Roy) Livingston; a host of loving relatives and friends.
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209
803-695-1666
Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2019