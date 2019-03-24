Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Childs. View Sign

Annie Maxwell Halford Childs COLUMBIA - Annie Mack Childs, 86, of Columbia, died Friday, March 22, 2019. Born September 26, 1932, in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Dr. James Gordon Halford and Annie Frances Crouch Halford of Johnston, SC. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors include her children, Lawrence Craig Childs, Jr. (Katherine), Annie Maxwell "Sissy" Ervin, Mary Emelyn "Mem" Childs, and Susan Gordon Childs; grandchildren, Jenny-Gray Tatum (Johnny), Annie Halford "Halfie" King (Clayton), Sam J. Ervin, IV, Lawrence Craig Ervin, Mary Maxwell Smith (Nic), and Susan E. Ervin; great grandchildren, May, Annie Paige, and Jack. She is also survived by Mary Ruffin Weaver Childs, Janie Thurmond Dunbar; and sister-in-law Marjorie Halford; numerous nieces and nephews; and her cat, Baby Crate. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Craig Childs, Sr.; siblings, Dr. James Gordon Halford, Jr., and Frances Earle Halford Sanders; and son-in-law, Sam J. Ervin, III. Funeral services for Mrs. Childs will be held 4 o'clock, Tuesday, March 26th, at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 N. Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC. A reception will follow in the church parlor. A private burial at Elmwood Cemetery will precede the funeral service. A visitation will be held Monday evening from 4:30 until 6 o'clock at Still Hopes Retirement Community, One Still Hopes Drive, West Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Humane Society, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209 or to the . Memories and condolences may be shared at

