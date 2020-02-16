Annie Rimer Faust BLYTHEWOOD Blythewood's eldest resident, Annie Rimer Faust, 103, died peacefully at home on Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Richland County, SC, on June 11, 1916, she was a daughter of the late John Phillip and Sally Raines Rimer. She was a faithful member of Killian Baptist Church. Annie worked for Berry's Country Grocery Store for many years. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed cooking and sewing for her family; as well as working in her garden and yard. Surviving are her two daughters, Sandra Faust Prince (Bill) and Cheryl Faust Bullock (Carl); grandchildren, Bonnie Walker (Jason), Bill Prince, Jr., Kayce Prince-Harvey (Charles), Brittany Ashton Bullock; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; as well as sisters-in-law, Willie Mae Rimer and Meta Walker. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Littleton H Faust; sisters, Lurline Lomas, Ellie Pate, Ida Rimer; and brother, Boyd Rimer. The funeral service for Mrs. Faust will be held 4 o'clock, Sunday, February 16th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Pastor Chris Reinolds will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Memorial Gardens of Columbia. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Saturday evening at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020