Annie Kate Hilton COLUMBIA - Mrs. Annie Kate Hilton was born in Perote, Alabama, to the late Hickson and Lena Mae Blue. She was educated in the public schools of Bullock County. On January 16, 1962, she was joined in matrimony to Johnny R. Foster. To this union, one child was born. Upon moving to Jacksonville, Florida she met and married Woodrow J. Hilton. Upon his untimely passing, Kate relocated to Columbia, South Carolina, to be near her family. Kate spent most of her career in healthcare and retired from the department of mental-health after over 35 years of service. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela J. (Wilfred) Foster; two grandchildren, Stanton and Winston Rogers; Susan R. Jones, niece and caregiver; one brother, Willie G. (Dorris) Blue; four sisters, Amy L. Davis, Eulena B. Pittman, Pauline B. Pittman, and Jeanette B. (Render) Crowder; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The homegoing service for Mrs. Annie Kate Hilton will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, 11:00 AM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive with burial in Memorial Gardens of Columbia. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 14, 2019