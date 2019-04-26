Annie Keller

Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Obituary
Annie Mae Rice Keller WEST COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Mae Rice Keller will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. A family visitation will be held this Friday evening beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her son, Raymond Keller, Jr.; daughters, Sandra Keller, Diane (Paul) Etheridge, and Audrey Keller; brothers, Edward (Julia) Rice, Ulysses Rice, and Jimmy (Janie) Rice; sisters, Della (Ulysses) Jackson, Ruby Sligh, and Edna Murphy; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2019
