Annie Louise Brown White HOPKINS Funeral services Ms. Annie Louise Brown White will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Mark Baptist Church, Gadsden, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held this Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Lower Richland Chapel. Surviving are: her sisters, Alberta Weston, Patricia Gray, Mary Davis, and Amie Montgomery; brother, John Adams; a host of nieces, nephews (a nephew she raised, Frederick Brown, Sr.); other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on May 30, 2019