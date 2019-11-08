Annie M. Harris

Annie M. Harris COLUMBIA - Funeral Service for Annie M. Harris will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bethesda Baptist Church, 1553 Tinker Creek Road Union, SC. Interment will follow in the Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Lewis Funeral Home, Union SC. She leaves to cherish most precious memories: sisters, Frances Harris, Betty Fincher; brothers, Frank Harris Jr, Leroy (Carolyn) Harris; special niece, Sheila Harris; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The State on Nov. 8, 2019
