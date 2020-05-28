Annie Mae Mack
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Mae Mack COLUMBIA - Annie Mae Mack was born on May 29, 1925 in Columbia, SC. She was the oldest child of the late Theodora and Martha K. Martin. She departed this earthy life on May 23, 2020. Annie had hobbies that most people will call work. She enjoyed washing clothes, folding them and cleaning up, but would never cook a full meal. She was a very caring and giving mother. She leaves to keep her memories alive, her children: Otis (Shirley) Martin, Gloria McBryde and Angela Douglas; son-in-law, Curtis Isaac; grandchildren, Larry and Anthony Douglas, Alex, Trent, Ryeisha McBryde, Theodora and Roger Martin, Janelle and Tamera Mack and Jasmine Lee; very close friends, Carrie Young and Daisey Davis; fourteen greatgrands, nineteen great-greatgrands and a host of caring relative and friends that will truly miss her.. The graveside service for Ms. Mack will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Zion Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 97 Mill Creek Parkway, Columbia, SC. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Zion Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved