Annie Mae Mack COLUMBIA - Annie Mae Mack was born on May 29, 1925 in Columbia, SC. She was the oldest child of the late Theodora and Martha K. Martin. She departed this earthy life on May 23, 2020. Annie had hobbies that most people will call work. She enjoyed washing clothes, folding them and cleaning up, but would never cook a full meal. She was a very caring and giving mother. She leaves to keep her memories alive, her children: Otis (Shirley) Martin, Gloria McBryde and Angela Douglas; son-in-law, Curtis Isaac; grandchildren, Larry and Anthony Douglas, Alex, Trent, Ryeisha McBryde, Theodora and Roger Martin, Janelle and Tamera Mack and Jasmine Lee; very close friends, Carrie Young and Daisey Davis; fourteen greatgrands, nineteen great-greatgrands and a host of caring relative and friends that will truly miss her.. The graveside service for Ms. Mack will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Zion Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 97 Mill Creek Parkway, Columbia, SC. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on May 28, 2020.