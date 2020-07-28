Annie Rhodes

Annie Mae Little Rhodes COLUMBIA - Annie Mae Little Rhodes, 92, of Columbia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born August 23, 1927 in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Willie Malone and Margaret Neeley Richardson. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with R. L. Bryan Printing. Mrs. Rhodes loved to crochet and work with her hands. She had a green thumb, growing the biggest and best vegetables in her garden. Mrs. Rhodes was a longtime member of Alpine Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Sanders of Lexington, SC and Barbara Edens (Nelson) of Charlotte, NC; son, John Paul Little (Sally) of Wagner, SC; special niece, Jean R. Dial of Columbia; as well as her loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Rhodes is also survived by a multitude of extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Luther V. Little; second husband, William Rhodes; infant son, Robert Malone Little; brother, Leslie Richardson; sisters, Maggie Ford, Mary Sharpe, and Edna Harris; as well as her granddaughter, Lisa Little Royals. The funeral service for Mrs. Rhodes will be held 11 o'clock Thursday, July 30th at Alpine Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 o'clock in the church sanctuary. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, is assisting the family. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of NHC-Parklane for the exceptional love and care of Mrs. Rhodes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Alpine Baptist Church, Missionary Fund, 4930 Alpine Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
.