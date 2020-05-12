Annie Rose Welch SIMPSONVILLE - Annie Rose Welch, 96, wife of the late Nat Sims Welch, died Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Columbus, GA, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Henry Wells Brooks Sr. and Allene Herring Brooks Lowe. Annie Rose, before marrying the love of her life, Nat Sims Welch, grew up in Buena Vista, GA and attended Wesleyan College in Macon, GA. She lived in several towns and cities in South Carolina before settling in Columbia in 1974 and had many friends all across the state. Annie Rose was an active member of Shandon UMC volunteering as a Sunday School Teacher, a Class Officer, an Administrative Board Member, a Circle Leader, and as a member of the Celebration Choir. She was awarded a lifetime membership in the United Methodist Women, and was also a member of the Wade Hampton Chapter of the UDC. Annie Rose loved to socialize and play bridge and was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Anne Chase (Hank), Sarah Chaplin (Larry), and Harvey West (Ed); son, Lawrence Welch (Mary Anne); four grandchildren, Robert McCarter (Donna); James McCarter (Charlene); Matthew West (Emily); and Sarah Sims Kerr (Frank); three great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Brooks and Henry Brooks. A private Graveside Service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Union, SC. Memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave., Columbia SC 29205; or to Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St., Columbia, SC 29205. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The State on May 12, 2020.