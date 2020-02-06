Annie S. Jackson CAYCE Mrs. Annie Shumpert Jackson, 100, entered into rest Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Annie was the wife of the late Jesse Garrett Jackson and the daughter of the late Earl Bowers "Bub" and Ethel Gantt Shumpert. She is survived by stepson; Robert (Betty) Jackson; granddaughters Connie and Tangee; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers; Cyrus Shumpert, Ray Shumpert, and Earl Albert Shumpert, sisters; Alma Cofer and Mildred Baker, and granddaughter Karen Jackson. Annie retired from Belk's Department where she worked many years in the Fabrics and Notions Area. A survivor of the Great Depression, she grew to be strong, resourceful, and independent. She enjoyed working in her garden and reading biographies of other strong women. She was particularly proud in 2017 when she was declared the oldest living graduate of Pelion Schools, Class of 1935. Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on Saturday, February 8 th in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 am also in the chapel with burial at Pelion Oaklawn Cemetery in Pelion, SC. The Rev. Dr. Chet Andrews will be ministering. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the . The family would like to thank Babs Martin, Tina Dantzler, fellow church members of State Street Baptist, and the staff of PruittHealth and PruittHealth Hospice for their care and support. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2020