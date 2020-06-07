Annie Smith Nanney SPRINGDALE, SC - Annie Smith Nanney passed away on April 11, 2020 at her home in Springdale, SC. She was in Heaven on Resurrection Morning in the presence of Jesus. She was buried with a graveside service on April 13, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens with children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a favorite niece and her loving weekday caregiver in attendance. Moseley's Funeral Home-West Columbia assisted. The family is holding a Celebration of Life service at 11 AM at West Side Baptist Church in West Columbia, SC with a visitation between 9:00 and 11 am in the Sanctuary on Saturday June 13, 2020. All are welcome to come remember her with us. Annie Smith Nanney was born in Scotia, S.C. on November 6, 1932. She was the daughter of Kirby and Cherry Mason Smith. She was 10th of 12 children. She was named for Kirby's first wife Annie. She grew up at the fire tower in Scotia. She graduated from Estill High School and moved to Savannah where she worked and attended a business school. It was while she was in Savannah, that she was introduced on a blind date to the love of her life Alvis R. Nanney. They were married on June 9, 1957 at Scotia Baptist Church in a double wedding with her sister "Gin" and Bill Plemmons and celebrated their 62nd anniversary just before Alvis's passing in early July 2019. They settled in Columbia because it was halfway between Scotia, SCand Union Mills, NC where Alvis was born and raised. She was a wife and mother first, rejoining the workforce in 1972 after keeping children in her home when last son started to school. Her first role was the SC Fire Marshall's Office; her next role was as Executive Assistant to the Director of SC General Services Division. She then transitioned to the Personnel Dept. of General Services, worked with the Budget and Control Board and finished her State of SC government career with Leslie Vang and Legislative Printing. She prided herself on her knowledge of bill history as many coworkers, legislators and assistants can attest. Upon her retirement in 1999, the South Carolina General Assembly passed a Joint Resolution honoring her. She believed in putting in the work, held her sons to a high level of responsibility for actions, integrity and a work ethic. Her questioning of her son's and their friend's activities are legendary. She could have been an FBI interrogator. Alvis had the grip, Annie had the information, and they made quite a team. She was a member of West Side Baptist Church, West Columbia for 58 years, where she taught and participated in Sunday School, WMU and other needs as they arose. She was a volunteer with Lexington County Elections serving as a poll worker in Springdale in every election cycle for several years. Her husband Alvis, her parents and 9 brothers/sisters and their respective spouses and a great-granddaughterMaddison predeceased her. She is survived by Alvis Ray Jr (Merri) of Cayce, Wayne (Melanie) of Columbia and Brian (Lischer) of Lexington. She is also survived by grandchildren Ashleigh Feaster, Erin Nanney, Rebecca Nanney, Braden Nanney, Craig Nanney as well as great-grandchildren Peyton and Anna Reese Feaster. She is also survived by a younger brother Roland Smith (Jackie) of Marietta, GA and the youngest sister Virginia Plemmons(Bill) of Simpsonville, S.C. along with numerous nephews and nieces. All have stories to tell. She leaves us with a legacy of Love of Jesus, church, family and volunteerism. We were blessed to have her show the way and we will miss her. In the true spirit of a Celebration of Life, and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials can be made to Lighthouse Hospice-West Columbia, West Side Baptist Church of West Columbia, First Baptist Church of Columbia or Windsor United Methodist Church of Columbia for evangelical work pronouncing the Kingdom of the Living God and the Love of Jesus Christ. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Jun. 7, 2020.