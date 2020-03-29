Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annlet Glover Jackson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Annlet (Betty) Glover Jackson COLUMBIA - Annlet (Betty) Glover Jackson, 77, died at 1:12 A.M.., Friday, Mar. 20th, 2020, surrounded by her family. Betty was born Oct. 15, 1942, in St, Matthews South Carolina. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Columbia. Betty moved to Harlem, New York early, and returned to Columbia in 1973. She worked as a Nurse's Assistant, and was always known to feed her family, friends and strangers appetite with food for the vessel, and love and wisdom for the soul. Betty loved to entertain, travel and sing the words from God. She lived and taught her family to live by the 27th psalm: The LORD is my light and my salvation whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life of whom shall I be afraid? She was a long time member of Second Union Baptist Church in Columbia until her passing. She was predeceased in life by her Mother Maggie Green Glover of St Matthews, Father Albert Glover Sr. of St. Matthews., Brothers Albert Glover Jr. and; Sisters Juanita Glover Lucas of Columbia, and Floretta Glover Jackson of New York City. Betty is survived by her Sister Linda Reese Bodrick of Columbia, Richard Cunningham of Columbia Sister-in-Law Nancy Glover of Columbia, her Daughter Deshawn Nicole Wiggins (Darrell), Sons James Elex Jackson (Lashun), and Allen Dale Jackson (Vikki). She leaves 8 grand's, 8 great grand's, Nieces Octavia Carter (Keith) of Georgia, Dana Jones (Maurice) of Columbia, one nephew, Christopher Glover of Columbia, 4 nieces, Rosalyn Glover of Columbia, Jennifer Glover of Dallas TX, Mary (Gigi) Smith of New York City and Angela Lucas of Columbia; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that letters or cards with your fond memories of Betty may be mailed to Daughter and Son Deshawn & Darrell Wiggins at 9404 Perimeter Station Drive, Apt 427/Bldg #1, Charlotte NC 28216. Your return addresses will be used as contacts to communicate when and where a memorial service will be; based on world events have become.

