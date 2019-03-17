Anreid Maynard Gadsden SUMTER - Anreid Maynard Gadsden, affectionately known as "Sugar Bear" and "Reidy Dee", was born May 29, 1962 in Bronx, New York. He was the son of the late Paul Reid Gadsden and the late Mozell Lenora Green-Gadsden. Andreid was educated in the public schools of Bronx, New York, graduating from John F. Kennedy High School. He enjoyed many hobbies such as photography, cooking, DJing, and going to church. He was the proud owner of several barbershops and restaurants. Anreid leaves to cherish his fond memories to his loving children, Andreid D. Gadsden, Andre M. Gadsden, Anried M. Gadsden, Jr., Dion J. Gadsden, Thomas Bush, Erica M. Bush, Deonrie L. Gadsden, and Jevonte' R. Hill (Sheila); brother, Paulo M. Gadsden (Juanita), sisters, Diane B. Gadsden, Lorkitia R. Gadsden, and Mozell L. Gadsden; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and special friend, Leslie McCray, all of whom will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Anreid will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 12:00 PM at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, 2440 Atlas Road, Columbia, SC with burial in New Hope Community Cemetery, Pinewood, SC. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com
Published in The State on Mar. 17, 2019