Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Ayoub. View Sign

Anthony "Tony" Milner Ayoub CHAPIN Memorial service for Anthony "Tony" Milner Ayoub, 50, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, Chapin. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo is assisting the family. Tony passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, due to congestive heart failure. He was a three time cancer survivor who developed heart issues following treatment. Born in Charleston, he was the son of Pete and Sandra Ayoub. Tony was a 1986 graduate of Richland Northeast High School. He attended Clemson University for seven semesters but due to a second cancer diagnosis, he returned home for treatment and later graduated from USC. Tony received certification in computer programing and worked for a number of years as a computer programmer. He enjoyed the outdoors and was very competent in his pursuit of wild game such as doves, deer, and turkey. When participating in an activity, Tony was passionate in his approach and because of this characteristic, he spent many hours working with his little dachshund, Fergie, to make her an excellent blood tracker. Before Tony's declining health, he enjoyed trying out recipes that he and his mother had seen on the cooking channels as Emeril's chicken marsala. His favorites were his own creations as "tuna magnifico" and a variety of pasta and chicken recipes. Surviving are his parents, Pete and Sandra; sister, Mandy (Rick) Glowacki; and nephew, Sean Glowacki. He is also survived by his precious and dedicated four-legged companion, Fergie. Memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary Street, Chapin, SC 29036. Please share memories at

Anthony "Tony" Milner Ayoub CHAPIN Memorial service for Anthony "Tony" Milner Ayoub, 50, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, Chapin. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo is assisting the family. Tony passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, due to congestive heart failure. He was a three time cancer survivor who developed heart issues following treatment. Born in Charleston, he was the son of Pete and Sandra Ayoub. Tony was a 1986 graduate of Richland Northeast High School. He attended Clemson University for seven semesters but due to a second cancer diagnosis, he returned home for treatment and later graduated from USC. Tony received certification in computer programing and worked for a number of years as a computer programmer. He enjoyed the outdoors and was very competent in his pursuit of wild game such as doves, deer, and turkey. When participating in an activity, Tony was passionate in his approach and because of this characteristic, he spent many hours working with his little dachshund, Fergie, to make her an excellent blood tracker. Before Tony's declining health, he enjoyed trying out recipes that he and his mother had seen on the cooking channels as Emeril's chicken marsala. His favorites were his own creations as "tuna magnifico" and a variety of pasta and chicken recipes. Surviving are his parents, Pete and Sandra; sister, Mandy (Rick) Glowacki; and nephew, Sean Glowacki. He is also survived by his precious and dedicated four-legged companion, Fergie. Memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary Street, Chapin, SC 29036. Please share memories at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close