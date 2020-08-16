Anthony "Tony" John Rizzo COLUMBIA - Anthony "Tony" John Rizzo, 77, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Born September 22, 1942, in Utica, New York, he was a son of the late Anthony Joseph Rizzo, Jr. and Florence Pia LaValla Rizzo. Tony graduated from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, GA, and then attended Syracuse University before enlisting in the US Navy. During his 14 years of service in the US Navy, he spent time in Vietnam and then became a Nuclear Engineer Technician. Tony was a faithful member of St. Martin's In-The-Fields Episcopal Church and enjoyed the time he spent with the Tuesday morning prayer group. Tony leaves behind his devoted wife of 16 years, Judy Harris. An intimate graveside service for family and friends will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, August 18th at St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church Garden, 5220 Clemson Avenue, Columbia, SC 29206 with The Rev. Mitchell Smith officiating. Judy would like to thank all those at NHC Parklane who cared for Tony, especially the staff on the 300 wing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
