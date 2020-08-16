1/1
Anthony John Rizzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" John Rizzo COLUMBIA - Anthony "Tony" John Rizzo, 77, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Born September 22, 1942, in Utica, New York, he was a son of the late Anthony Joseph Rizzo, Jr. and Florence Pia LaValla Rizzo. Tony graduated from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, GA, and then attended Syracuse University before enlisting in the US Navy. During his 14 years of service in the US Navy, he spent time in Vietnam and then became a Nuclear Engineer Technician. Tony was a faithful member of St. Martin's In-The-Fields Episcopal Church and enjoyed the time he spent with the Tuesday morning prayer group. Tony leaves behind his devoted wife of 16 years, Judy Harris. An intimate graveside service for family and friends will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, August 18th at St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church Garden, 5220 Clemson Avenue, Columbia, SC 29206 with The Rev. Mitchell Smith officiating. Judy would like to thank all those at NHC Parklane who cared for Tony, especially the staff on the 300 wing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved