Anthony "Amp" Jones WEST COLUMBIA - The funeral service for Mr. Anthony "Amp" Jones, 58, of West Columbia will be held 1:00 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Turner Memorial AME Church, 1122 Monticello Street, West Columbia. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in North. Mr. Jones will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing. Mr. Jones passed on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Viewing will be from 12 to 7 PM Thursday, August 8, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home in North. Friends may call at the residence of his family, Lillie Mae Dickerson, 1618 Double Branch Road, West Columbia and the funeral home.
Published in The State on Aug. 8, 2019