Rhett Beard WEST COLUMBIA - Anthony Rhett Beard, 58 of West Columbia, South Carolina passed away July 31, 2019. He was born February 17, 1961 in Richland County. He was a resident of SC Mentor Group Home. Rhett was predeceased by his mother, Oleta Beard and brother, Kenneth Beard. He is survived by his father, Harold Beard, Sr.; and his brother, Harold Beard, Jr. (Mary); step-mother, Jacquelyn Moon; step-brother, Donald Coffey; and step-sister, Sherri Jones. Rhett dearly loved and adored his father and his step-mother and relished the time he spent with them. He enjoyed shrimping with his daddy, brothers and sister and loved all sports, especially the Gamecocks and the Braves. Special friends included "Mister Uncle Bob" and "Mr. McDaniels". Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1:00 until 3:00 P.M. at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia, 200 State Street, West Columbia. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Mentor Staff, especially Ms. Jackson, Mr. Suber, Mr. Pugh, and Ms. Baxter. Memorials may be made to SC Mentor Mental Health Network, 3600 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29204 Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 3, 2019