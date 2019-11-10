Anthony C. Thompson CAYCE - The funeral service for Mr. Anthony C. Thompson, 60, of 207 Shady Lane, Cayce will be held 1:00 PM Monday, November 11, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea. Interment will follow in Little Zion FBH Church Cemetery in Gaston. Mr. Thompson passed on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Viewing will be from 12 to 7 PM Sunday, November 10, 2019 at W. B. Crumel Home of North. Friend may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.
Published in The State on Nov. 10, 2019