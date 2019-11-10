Anthony Thompson

Service Information
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC
29112
(803)-247-2231
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Swansea, SC
Obituary
Anthony C. Thompson CAYCE - The funeral service for Mr. Anthony C. Thompson, 60, of 207 Shady Lane, Cayce will be held 1:00 PM Monday, November 11, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea. Interment will follow in Little Zion FBH Church Cemetery in Gaston. Mr. Thompson passed on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Viewing will be from 12 to 7 PM Sunday, November 10, 2019 at W. B. Crumel Home of North. Friend may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.
Published in The State on Nov. 10, 2019
