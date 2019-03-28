Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for April Bryant. View Sign

April Shannon Bryant MCBEE - Funeral services for April Shannon Bryant age 38 will be held Thursday at 4:00 at the Rivers of Living Water Church. Rev. Tom Gainey, Rev. Gene Feagin and Rev. Daniel Poston will officiate. Burial will be in the Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery directed by Norton Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday 5-7 pm at the Funeral Home. April was born in Hartsville a daughter of Ray and Virginia Ernestine Nesbitt Bryant. She was a graduate of McBee High School and attended Coker College. She was employed with the Darlington County Humane Society. She was a beautiful and loving daughter and had a sweet spirit. She was a member of Rivers of Living Church and loved the Lord. She loved animals. Surviving are her parents, McBee; her fianc‚, Taylor Morrell, Hartsville; several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Russell Martin Bryant. Norton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bryant family.

Published in The State on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close