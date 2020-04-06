Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Archie Wright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Archie Wright EASTOVER - Archie Kenneth "Ken" Wright, 88, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 after an extended illness. Born in Mullins, South Carolina, on July 20th, 1931, he was the son of the late James and Leatha Wright. Ken was a veteran of the United States Navy and the Korean War. He was employed with the federal government for 35 years as Chief Supply Officer at Moncrief Army Hospital, Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and later at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He attended Greenlawn Baptist Church and truly enjoyed listening to the message and the music. Music played a big part of his life. In his younger years, he had his own band and had two songs recorded. He was an amazing guitarist and brought much joy to others by sharing his talent. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Miriam Small Wright; a brother, James "J.D." Wright; and two sisters, Lois Tarte and Hazel Francis. He is survived by two brothers, Charles Wright of Raleigh, NC and Wayne Wright (Diane) of Florence, SC. He is also survived by his three children, Glen Wright (Terri), Marsha Silver (Neil) and Cheryl Matheny (Mike). He was also blessed with 8 grandchildren, Travis Wright (Syn), Austin Silver, Chandler Wright (Megan), Taylor Page, Shannon Silver, Meredith Wright, Alexandria Matheny Allen (Jeremy), and Christian Matheny (Kelly); and 4 great grandchildren, Saylor, Connor, Brock, and Isaac, who all were the light of his life. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him greatly. Due to the current Covid-19 health pandemic, and out of concern for the health of the many friends that were planning to attend, a private family visitation and graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research or the . The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staff of Lexington Medical Center, Critical Care Unit and the staff at the South Carolina Presbyterian Home for their love, support and dedication during this very difficult time.

Published in The State on Apr. 6, 2020

