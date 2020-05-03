Arlene C. Graham
Arlene C. Graham COLUMBIA - A private graveside service for Mrs. Arlene C. Graham, 87, of Columbia, will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Mr. Andy Stokes will officiate. Arlene was born November 9, 1932, in Swan Quarter, NC and passed away on April 29, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late James Emmit Cahoon and Lucy Harris Cahoon. Arlene was a longtime member of Park Street Baptist Church where she enjoyed the Keenagers Bowling Group. In her working career, she was the office manager of Vendors Supply Co. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Surviving are daughter, Beverly G. Butler (Mike); son, David Scott Graham (Sherri); grandchildren, Kelly (Matt), Chris, and David (Valerie); great-grandchild, Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her late husband, John Elton Graham, and brother, James Marcel Cahoon. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Arlene contributed to numerous organizations over the years. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com

Published in The State on May 3, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
