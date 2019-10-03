Arlene "Bable" Jamison COLUMBIA - The funeral service for Mrs. Arlene "Bable" Jamison, 89, of 47 Madera Drive, Columbia and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held 12:00 Noon Friday, October 4, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 7134 North Road in North with Pastor Monroe Danley, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg. Mrs. Jamison passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 PM Thuirsday, October 3, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.
Published in The State on Oct. 3, 2019