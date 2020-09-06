Arlene Phillips Woody COLUMBIA - Arlene Phillips Woody, daughter of Henderson and Virgie Phillips of Halifax, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She is survived by her four children, Faun Orr (Mike), Steven Christopher Woody (Pam), Ceylle Stroupe (Michael) and Shoyl Price (Terry); thirteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Luke Phillips (Linda) and HC Phillips (Mary). She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-two years, Thomas Howard Woody. Arlene loved the Lord with all of her heart and was a devoted wife and mother. She will be remembered for her deep love of her family and the Lord, as well as her exceptional talents as a seamstress. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Virginia Wingard Memorial UMC Food Pantry ministry, 1500 Broad River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com