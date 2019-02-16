Rev. Arlin Kirkland BISHOPVILLE A funeral service for the Rev. Arlin Kirkland, 82, will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 3403 Lee State Park Rd, Bishopville, S.C. with burial to follow in Piedmont Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church. Rev. Kirkland, husband of the late Shirley Ann McPherson Kirkland, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born in Lugoff, he was a son of the late Leslie and Emily Nettles Kirkland. Rev. Kirkland was the Chief Correctional Officer and the pastor of Faith Baptist Church for 34 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving are his children, Darlene Kirkland Plummer (Jimmy) of Elgin, Vicky Kirkland Marsh (Will) of Rembert, Rev. Olin J. Kirkland (Kem) of Rembert, Tracy Kirkland Pennington of Elgin, Melissa Kirkland Arledge (Jackie) of Bishopville; siblings, Margaret Colvin, Phillip Kirkland, Nadine Boyd; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers, J.W. Kirkland and George Leslie Kirkland Kirkland; and a son-in-law, John Pennington. A special thank you to McCoy Nursing Center for the special care you provided. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2019