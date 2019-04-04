Armous McKinley Peterson, Jr. ELGIN - Mr. Armous McKinley Peterson, Jr was born on September 29, 1957 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Armous Peterson, Sr and the late Edith Peterson. He departed his life on March 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. Left to cherish precious memories are: his wife of forty years, Robin Peterson (SC), his children, Kawana (Roman) Owens (SC), Ayanna (Brian) Douglas (SC), Armous Peterson III (SC) and Sade (Tim, Jr) Wiggins (SC), two sisters, Vanessa (Joseph) Jetter (NJ) and Denise Peterson (SC), six grandchildren and one great grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other loving family and friends, all of whom will miss him dearly. A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm Thursday April 4, 2019 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery with military honors and a service to celebrate his life will be held 2:00 pm Saturday April 6, 2019 in the chapel of Kornegay & Moseley. Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 4, 2019