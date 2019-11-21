Arnold H. Pedersen COLUMBIA - Arnold H. Pedersen, 88, passed away Nov. 15, 2019. He was born Sept. 24, 1931 in Chicago, IL to Nis and Mildred Pedersen. Arnie graduated from Taft High School (Chicago, IL) in 1950. He was a USMC Korean War Veteran and worked in the printing trade. His hobbies included flying airplanes, restoring the family home, woodworking, and football. Arnie was a selfless, down to earth, hardworking man with a quiet spirit and a sharp wit. Perhaps his greatest legacy will be how he cared for his loving wife of 65 years, Donna who has lived with dementia for the past 6 years. He was the beloved father of David Pedersen (Sue) of Bradenton, FL, Janet Buhrow (Stan) of Lexington, SC, Sandra Kelly (Pat) of Lexington, KY, Douglas Pedersen (Cindy) of Apex, NC; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Ellen Collard of Sarasota, FL. He is predeceased by his parents; sister, Mary McCracken and brother, Kenneth Pedersen. A memorial service will be held Saturday November 23rd at 4:00pm at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church 5637 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29212, with visitation beginning at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church or the Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Nov. 21, 2019