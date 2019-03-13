Arnold Wilfred Heiting (Lt Col-Ret) LEXINGTON - Arnold Wilfred Heiting (Lt Col-Ret) of Lexington, SC, lived fully between Sept 14, 1930 and March 4, 2019. He is survived by his love of 33 years, Annie Von Glahn Heiting, son Randy Heiting, daughters Leigh Eubanks (Russell) and Lissa Abrams (Paul), son Bernardo Velasquez (Rebecca) and grand and great grandchildren: Amanda, Toby, Brandon, Ashleigh, Sophia, Vincent, Missy, Carson, Chandler, Alicia, Will, Ben and Blake, brother Ray (Mary) Heiting, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, "his girls Bonnie, Mary and Wanda" and the mother of his daughters, Priscilla Rountree Heiting. He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Amanda Heiting, brothers Earl and Ronald Heiting, and son Arnold W Heiting, Jr. His celebration of life will be held at Trinity United Methodist in West Columbia on March 16, 2019 @ 2:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Trinity UMC or .
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2019