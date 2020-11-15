Arthur Brown Jr.
November 16, 1921 - November 11, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Brown will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with a private burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. with a visitation following until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel.
Mr. Brown was born November 16, 1921 in Camden, South Carolina to Virginia Jones Brown and Henry Arthur Brown, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Dorothy Anne White Brown. Together they raised eight children, began and ran a successful company, and jumped into their wonderful lives filled with work, church, and school.
Dad was a leader, a thinker, an incredible networker, a problem solver, and an inspiring example to everyone he met. He was unique, driven and hardworking, often demanding yet compassionate.
In every aspect of his personal and professional life, one theme was predominant - his desire and need to serve others.
As a Purser in the Merchant Marines during World War II he used his quick thinking and logistical skills to help keep his ship stocked and battle ready. In 2 ½ years he traveled on six vessels to ports in every warzone around the globe.
After the war, he returned to Columbia to his wife and a 2-year-old baby daughter (Ginny) that he had never seen. He then began his work ethic of salesmanship by working at the State Magazine as the circulation manager.
There was never a problem he couldn't solve either by himself or through his myriad connections and networks. He had a story or recollection to share on so many topics it was mind boggling.
His list of personal, spiritual, and professional accomplishments, awards, and accolades is extensive. Just a few include: Founder and Chairman of the Board of Colite Industries (Colonial-Hites Company), Chairman of the Board of Richland Memorial Hospital, Board member of Providence Hospital, Board member of the Catholic Diocese of Charleston, Member of the first board of Cardinal Newman High School, President of NESA (National Electric Sign Association), Appointed by Governor Riley to head up the Committee on Infant Mortality in South Carolina, Board member of St. Peter Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church (where he spent decades as an usher and made many of you sit where you didn't want to), Member of the West Columbia Lions Club, President of the Cayce Dixie Youth Baseball League, State, Regional and Division Director of the Pony League and Colt Leagues.
In the late 70's, Dad was instrumental in starting trade between Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and South Carolina with SC Governor/US Ambassador John C. West.
Ever the entrepreneur, while in his 70's, he founded GB Vehicles and exported cars to the Middle East. This segued into his trading and selling cars domestically. He made many friends as he continued his car business into his mid-90's. Nowhere else in Columbia could you get a free loaf of bread with your car.
Throughout these busy, busy years, Dad was known for his pancake breakfasts, his incredible hamburgers, and his non-stop visits to the grocery store to collect food and supplies for the needy (He did this in his beloved pair of 45-year-old shoes that were wrapped with duct tape). He spent countless hours and days distributing bread and supplies of all types. He was his happiest doing this. It was one of the many callings he seemed to answer throughout his remarkable life.
He was a constant and consistent donor to the Red Cross. At one time he was the #1 donor in Columbia.
Many will remember his cajoling or strong-arming donations out of everyone and anyone for the church, the school, and Harvest Hope food bank. He and a group of nuns started the food bank with a vehicle and freezer he donated.
One of his proudest accomplishments was that at one time he was the father of the most siblings to ever graduate from The University of Notre Dame (7).
The scope and depth of the time, talent and treasure he gave is incalculable. But what we can compute is how much this man was loved and how much he'll be missed and how much he touched and enriched all of our lives.
He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, Lt. William Jones Brown and Major Marion James Brown. Surviving are his wife and partner Dorothy Anne White Brown, his children: Virginia Lang (Steven), William Brown (Judy), Henry Brown (Diane), David Brown (Lisa), Roger Brown (Christine), Anne Rudnicki (Steven), Martin Brown (Allison), Peter Brown (Pamela), his grandchildren: Libby Lang, Jason Lang (Cheryl), Adam Lang (Amanda), Steven Brown (Tiffany), Michael Brown (Irina), Will Brown (Sarah), Lindsay Gawne (Geoffrey), Creston Brown (Emily), Marie Brown, Lauren Krawczyk (Robert), Christopher Brown (Ashley), Margaret Rose Brown, Jones Brown (Christine), Dorn Brown (Lucy), Ashley Brown, McKain Brown, Cecilia Brown and Mary Rutledge Brown. Great-grandchildren: Liam, Eloise and Julia Lang, Brianna Brown, Connor and Cameron Lang, Nora and James Brown, Collins Brown.
In every instance where someone is able to die peacefully at home, there is a selfless, devoted person taking care of them. The family would like to give our heart-felt thanks to Anne Brown Rudnicki – because of her devotion and steadfastness, her father was able to remain at home and die as he wished. Also, her husband, Steve has aided in every way possible. Thank you both. We also want to thank the entire caregiving staff of Right At Home. They have been invaluable.
In lieu of flowers, please give to a charity that provides food or housing to your fellow man. Harvest Hope Food Bank and Homeworks are excellent examples. Also, he'd love it if you donated blood in his honor.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
