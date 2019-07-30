Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Gudmundson. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM 1917 Seneca Avenue Columbia , SC View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Williams Gudmundson COLUMBIA - Arthur Williams Gudmundson, husband of Marlow Cox Gudmundson and father of Elizabeth Murphy Gudmundson and Arthur Williams Gudmundson, Jr., died Thursday, July 25, 2019. Born on May 1, 1964 in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Dr. Gustaf M. Gudmundson, Sr. and Elizabeth Murphy Gudmundson. He was a graduate of Heathwood Hall Episcopal School and the University of South Carolina. Mr. Gudmundson was an Eagle Scout. He was a life-time member of the Coastal Conservation Association, member of The Columbia Cotillion Club, Wild Turkey Federation, and Ducks Unlimited. He was also a life-long member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, where he served as an acolyte. Mr. Gudmundson was a hunter and fisherman extraordinaire, as well as a great lover of the outdoors and music. He had a friend in every corner of the world. Mr. Gudmundson was employed as an orthopaedic sales representative for over 20 years. Mr. Gudmundson is also survived by his brother, Gustaf Munthe Gudmundson, Jr. (JoLee Becker) of Columbia; two nephews, Gustaf Munthe Gudmundson III and Martin Alexander Knoll; and his loving cousins and friends. He is also survived by his devoted four-legged friends, Hampton, Blossom and Blu. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, with The Rev. Canon Patricia C. Malanuk officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 1917 Seneca Avenue, Columbia, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Honorary Pallbearers for the service are Eric Austin, John Bradshaw, Johnny Burg, James Calvert, Kim Chillag, Edward Fort, Thomas Kibler, Lee Mashburn, Anthony McAlister, Harry Murphy, Joe Pope, Chad Richey, Frank Roddey, Frank Robinson, and Nelson Weston. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Cathedral Foundation, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201 and Coastal Conservation Association, 3021 McNaughton Drive, Columbia, SC 29223. Please sign the online guestbook at

