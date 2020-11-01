First, I don't know who wrote the obituary but wow! They truly honored Arthur in the perfect and most eloquent way. I am blessed to have known and spent many great times with him, Dottie, AJ, and Melanie. He will always be my "Carolina" Dad and his voice and great stories will ring loud in my ears and memory. He certainly deserved, like many these days, to have a celebratory send off, but I'm sure he knows from his heavenly perch that many are honoring him in their own personal ways. To Dottie, AJ, and Melanie, a virtual hug until we can once again break bread together.

Don Godish

Friend