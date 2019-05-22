Arthur Lorett Gable LEXINGTON Arthur L. Gable, 76, passed away May 19, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia. Mr. Gable is survived by his wife, Helen S. Gable; son, Carl (Sharon); grandchildren, Casie, Taylor, Carl II, Jake, Cameron, Hannah, and sister, Mary Frances (Leroy). Honorary pallbearers are: Robert Lawhorn, Marion Gable, Jerry Gable, Taylor Gable, Ricky Shumpert, Dan Hallman and Allen Hallman. Memorial services for Mr. Gable will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Arthur's memory to Bethany Lutheran Church, Lexington. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 22, 2019