Arthur "Gus" Moorer LUGOFF A private graveside service for Arthur M. "Gus" Moorer, 90, will be held in Southland Memorial Gardens. A viewing for Mr. Moorer will be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spears Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Moorer passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Born in Lexington County, he was a son of the late Benjamin Moorer and Ellen Gerdeline Rucker Moorer. Mr. Moorer served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Southern Bell, now AT&T. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, animals and being outdoors. Surviving are his wife Zora Moorer; son, Randy M. Moorer (Melanie) of Aiken; step-children, Jay Johnson of Lugoff, Edwin Johnson (Elaine) of Lexington, Sharon Dowey (Milton) of Lugoff, Ted Reynolds of Gaston, Dorothy Reynolds Wall of Gilbert; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by prior wife, Lunette Furtick Moorer; a step-son, Talmadge Reynolds; and siblings, Margie Hutto and Henry Moorer. Sign the online register at www.powersfuenralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2020