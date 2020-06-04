Arthur Player Corley
Arthur Player Corley SWANSEA Arthur "Pop" Player Corley, 77, of Swansea, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, on November 3, 1942, he was a son of the late Arthur P. and Ruby Player Corley. Pop worked for the Local Union 399 as a sheet metal fabricator. In his free time, he enjoyed wood working, metal working, camping and most of all, fishing. He and his wife of almost 12 years, Barbara Fisher Corley, owned and operated Mom and Pop's in Low Falls, SC for a number of years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Tracey Kelly (Steven), Edward Madigan, Mark Madigan (Katy), Lisa Oneal (Whit), William Madigan (Stacy), Raymond Madigan (Lisa); as well as 10 grandchildren. The celebration of life for Mr. Corley will be held from 3 until 8 o'clock, Saturday, June 6th, at the family residence, 2121 Hwy 178, Swansea. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to MSA Hospice, 110 Express Lane, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

Published in The State on Jun. 4, 2020.
