Arthur Sheheen COLUMBIA - Memorial Mass for Arthur Anthony "Mac" Sheheen, 90, of Columbia, SC, will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Father John Zimmerman will officiate. Rosary will be recited at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201, Food For the Soul, Camden, SC 29020 or the . Mac died Thursday, January 23, 2020. Mac was born in Camden, SC, the son of the late Abraham and Elizabeth Koosa Sheheen. Mac is survived by his wife, Patsy Culbreth Sheheen; daughter, Jennifer Culbreth Sheheen, of Columbia, SC; son, Joseph Abraham Sheheen, of Murrells Inlet, SC; son-in-law, John McFadden, of Irmo, SC. Mac is predeceased by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Sheheen McFadden; son, Matthew Anthony Sheheen; brothers, Ernest, Austin, George, Frank and Fred Sheheen. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Sheheen family at www.kornegayfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 26, 2020