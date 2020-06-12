Arthur W. Hogan COLUMBIA Arthur W. Hogan was born October 8, 1939 in Ashtabula, OH and passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, and requests attendees to comply with social distancing guidelines. A memorial service will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Ashtabula, Ohio at a later date. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit caughman-lexington.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 12, 2020.