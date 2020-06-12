Arthur W. Hogan
Arthur W. Hogan COLUMBIA Arthur W. Hogan was born October 8, 1939 in Ashtabula, OH and passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, and requests attendees to comply with social distancing guidelines. A memorial service will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Ashtabula, Ohio at a later date. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit caughman-lexington.com.

Published in The State on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
